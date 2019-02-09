Knights overwhelm Paulding 62-38

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING – The No. 2 Crestview Knights held Paulding in check throughout the night on the way to a 62-38 win at Paulding High School on Friday.

It was the 15th consecutive win for Crestview (16-1, 5-1 NWC).

Derick Dealey (24) moves in for a basket against Paulding on Friday. Dealey finished the game with 11 points. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Wade Sheets scored 18 points, including seven in the opening quarter, while Brant Richardson finished with 12 points. Derick Dealey chipped in with 11 points, including a trio of treys. As a team, the Knights were 24 of 46 from the floor and 9 of 10 from the foul line with 26 rebounds and just seven turnovers.

Carson Shull and Fletcher Cook each scored 12 for the Panthers, who were 11 of 39 (28 percent) from the floor and 11 of 14 from the free throw line. Paulding finished with 21 rebounds and a dozen turnovers.

After trailing 7-2 early in the game, Crestview led 13-9 after the first quarter, then used a 10-0 second period scoring run to enjoy a 27-17 halftime lead, with Sheets and Dealey each hitting a three pointer during the run.

Sheets scored six more in the third quarter and Carson Kreischer hit a pair of buckets to help expand Crestview’s lead to 43-27, then Javin Etzler and Richardson each scored six in the fourth quarter. Etzler finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds.

Crestview will play at non-conference rival Wayne Trace tonight while Paulding (6-9, 3-3 NWC) hosts Liberty Center at the same time.

The Knights-Raiders game will air live on WKSD 99.7FM

Scoring summary

Paulding 9 8 10 11 – 38

Crestview 13 14 16 19 – 62

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 0-3-3; Wade Sheets 7-2-18; Javin Etzler 4-0-8; Drew Kline 1-0-2; Colton Lautzenheiser 2-0-4; Brant Richardson 4-4-12; Carson Kreischer 2-0-4; Derick Dealey 4-0-11

Paulding: Carson Shull 3-5-12; Hunter Kauser 1-0-3; Jacob Eblin 1-0-2; Jaret Miller 2-4-9; Fletcher Cook 4-2-12

JV: Paulding 41-34