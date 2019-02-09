Cougar Booster Club sets spring plant sale

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Cougar Booster Club is holding a spring flower and plant sale. The sale offers a large selection of hanging baskets and bedding plants. Annuals and perennials are both available, as well as a large variety of fruits and vegetables.

For more information on the sale, go to www.vwcs.net/docs/district/athletics/2019%20Boosters%20Club%20Flower%20Sales%20-%20pictures%20and%20info.pdf.

Order forms can be downloaded at https://www.vwcs.net/docs/district/Athletics/2019%20Boosters%20Club%20Flower%20Sales%20-%20order%20form.pdf.



Flower sales run through Tuesday, March 5, with pick-up at Van Wert High School on May 8. Proceeds from the event go to support improvements to the district track facility.

For more information, contact flower sale chair Tonia Verville at teamverv@yahoo.com.