20 acts will compete in CHP’s 2019 ‘Ohio Has Talent!’

Those competing in the 2019 “Ohio Has Talent!” show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center include (clockwise from top left) a dance trio comprised of Kim Hohman DanceWorks students Emily Lichtle, Chloe Nielsen, and Alecta Baxter, singer and guitarist Spencer Paquette, singer Courtney Jo Harr, and Delphos St. John’s student Tess Vonderwell. photos provided

VW independent/submitted information

“Ohio Has Talent!” returns for its 12th year at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert. This year’s talent show features 20 acts from around the region competing for prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250, with winners determined by audience vote.

The show is presented by Community Health Professionals and is a benefit for hospice patient care through CHP Home Care & Hospice.

This year’s acts include the following:

Nathallie Alcime is a native New Yorker who enjoys traveling and sharing her vocal gifts. She has a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Nyack College and is completing a master’s degree and an internship as worship leader at Grace Church in eastern Ohio.

Nicole Baringer is a Defiance native and a 2013 Ball State University graduate, where she studied musical theatre and Spanish. Baringer is no stranger to the stage and grew up singing at church and in community theatre productions. She is a flight attendant for American Airlines and loves traveling the world.

Erin Clune is a senior at St. Henry High School and has a voice made for the stage. She is involved in band, choir, and drama and loves musical theatre. She also participates in the Crescent Players Theatre group.

Raegan Coxis a freshman at Miller City-New Cleveland School and has been singing and entertaining most of her life. She has performed with various groups at school and was selected to perform with the All-State Choir. She is a member of the Youth Theatre at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in Findlay and enjoys swimming and band.

A dance trio consisting of Emily Lichtle, Chloe Nielsen, and Alecta Baxter makes its “Ohio Has Talent!” debut with a routine full of dance, gymnastics, and plenty of sass. The girls are dance students at Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks in Van Wert.

Aleiya Douglasis from Fostoria and attends Elmwood High School, where she performs in musicals and is part of the school choir. In addition to her love for music, Douglas is active in volleyball, track, Student Council, and is vice president of her class.

Myia Etzler is a student at Crestview Middle School. This is her first year to audition for “Ohio Has Talent!”, but she has been to past finals and is excited to step onto the NPAC stage. In addition to music, Etzler also enjoys basketball and volleyball.

Jason French is originally from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and has been singing since age 3 and playing the piano since age 9. He became his church’s pianist at age 11 and pursued his love of music in college, where he studied classical and jazz voice and jazz piano. French and his family moved to Ohio, where he is a teacher for worship studies at Cedarville University and serves as the worship leader at Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville.

Katelyn Hanes is a sophomore at Tri-Village High School in New Madison. She is involved in show choir, participates in solo and ensemble contests, and is a cheerleader.

Isabella Jo “Courtney Jo” Harr hails from South Shore, Kentucky, but has roots in the Convoy area. She learned about “Ohio Has Talent!” while visit family during the Van Wert County Fair. Harr loves both Country and Gospel music and is known as the “little lady with the big voice.”

Emma Rose Kyler is a student at Shawnee Middle School in Lima who has been singing and dancing since age 3. She has been in several musicals, dance competitions, and was chosen to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the OHSAA State Basketball Tournament.

Isaac and Joscie LeFevre return for their second year in “Ohio Has Talent!”. Isaac LeFevre is an eighth-grade student at Fort Recovery Middle School and is active in band, choir, and quiz bowl. He enjoys both music and drama, along with watching movies and playing video games. Joscie LeFevre is in seventh grade at Fort Recovery and participates in band, choir, and Student Council. She also loves musical theatre, and both students have been in several musical productions.

Mississinawa Valley Premier Taiko Drums will perform a unique Japanese style of drumming and choreography that combines cultural costuming. The ensemble features students from fifth grade through high school and is among only two such Taiko drumming groups in Ohio. Members of the group are Maria Ojeda, Mackenzie Hamilton, Gabby Rammel, Cammie Johns, Adam Manning, Angel Avilez, and Brandon White. The group is directed by Audrey Hathaway.

Spencer Pauquette returns to “Ohio Has Talent!” with an addition to his talented guitar skills; the Van Wert High School sophomore will be playing and singing. Paquette began playing guitar at 9 and is active as a worship leader for the children’s ministry and in the worship band at Calvary Evangelical Church. He hopes to pursue music as a career.

Connor Raines is a vocalist/guitarist from the Lima area. He has been playing guitar since age 5 and began adding vocals at age 8. He began playing with the Minor Blues Band in Lima at age 9. This Bath Middle School student enjoys a variety of musical styles.

Lily Rindler is an eighth grader at New Bremen Middle School who began singing from a very young age and has never stopped pursuing her passion for singing. She enjoys performing with a local theater group, Crescent Players, and sings at Holy Redeemer Church in New Bremen and for weddings. Rindler participated in the OMEA Honors Choir and Band and Ohio State Middle School Honor Band. She is also involved in cross country, track, and softball. Rindler is dedicating all her performances to her late father, from whom she received her love for singing.

Lauren Jean Schroeder of Celina is performing in her second “Ohio Has Talent!” shows. She loves to sing, but also plays piano and guitar and has been performing most of her life. She will entertain the audience with a vocal and piano piece.

Grace Truesdale is a homeschooled middle school student from Celina. She has a passion for musical theatre and has been performing since she was 8 years old. She takes vocal lessons from Karen Meiring and dances with Enpointe Dance Studio. Truesdale also enjoys playing the ukulele, rollerblading with friends, and playing video games. She hopes to pursue a career in theatre.

Natalie Uhlenhake is a sophomore at St. Henry High School and has been playing guitar since the seventh grade. She loves performing and is active in band, drama club, and the Crescent Players, along with multiple church choirs. She will be combining her musical talents and sense of humor for her performance at “Ohio Has Talent!”

Tess Vonderwell is a middle school student at Delphos St. John’s. She is involved in choir, concert band, marching band, church choir, and has been involved with numerous musicals.

Tickets are available through Community Health Professionals in Van Wert by calling 419.238.9223 or at the Niswonger ticket office: 419.238.6722 and online at www.npacvw.org.