Whitehorse church to have guest speaker

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Whitehorse Biker Church will welcome Marine Corps sniper Chico Simich as its guest speaker.

Simich went from the physical battlefield, where he was decorated with two Purple Hearts, into the spiritual battlefield, where his prison ministry worked with criminals most people believed were beyond redemption.

Hear how Simich’s capacity to love and the power of God brought death row inmates to Christ. Doors open at 8 a.m., with the discussion starting at 9 that morning. Don’t miss a great opportunity to meet some good honest folks for great food, friendship, and fellowship.

Whitehorse Biker Church is located at 303 S. Adams St. in Middle Point.