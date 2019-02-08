VW independent girls hoops roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 45 Paulding 43

At Convoy, Crestview rallied from 18-6 first quarter deficit, then held on to defeat Paulding 45-43 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights outscored the Lady Panthers 18-9 in the second quarter and trailed 27-24 at halftime, then 40-39 after three quarters. Bailey Gregory scored all six of Crestview’s fourth quarter points, while the Lady Knights held Paulding to just three in the period.

Gregory finished with 16 points, while Lexi Gregory finished with 12 and Olivia Cunningham 10. Bri Townley led Paulding with 16 points, followed by Chelsi Geisige (14) and Avorey Geisige (10).

Winners of nine straight, Crestview (13-5, 5-2 NWC) will play at Wayne Trace on Monday, while Paulding (8-10, 2-5 NWC) will host Defiance on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 52 Ada 20

At Ada, Lincolnview raced out to a 16-5 first quarter lead then led 30-9 at halftime, on the way to a 52-20 victory.

Adia Welch led all scorers with 15 points while Lana Carey chipped in with nine points and five rebounds. Annie Mendenhall also finished with five rebounds and Lakin Brant had five assists.

The Lady Lancers had a commanding 27-17 rebounding advantage and held Ada to 8 of 34 (23 percent) shooting on the night.

Lincolnview (7-14, 1-6 NWC) will finish the regular season at Paulding next Thursday.

Bath 56 Van Wert 37

Van Wert was unable to recover from a 17-3 first quarter deficit and lost to the Wildkittens 56-37 on Thursday. The Lady Cougars trailed 31-16 at halftime and 43-26 after three quarters.

Abby Jackson led Van Wert with 10 points and Alex Metz hit three triples and finished with nine.

The Lady Cougars (5-14, 2-6 WBL) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Monday.