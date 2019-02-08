Vantage board hears about legislative meeting, events

High School Director Tony Unverferth delivers his report while Adult Education Director Missy McClurg listens. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Vantage Career Center Board of Education members heard several updates during an otherwise brief meeting on Thursday.

During his report to the board, High School Director Tony Unverferth said more than 700 area sophomores visited the school on Wednesday (see story below).

“We had over 100 current students come in and volunteer their time to meet with the sophomores and show them around, then they got to pick their two favorite labs and go into them for 45 minutes or so,” Unverferth explained. “We have 121 students that have already applied for next school year.”

Unverferth also told the board that a “mock interview day” is scheduled for February 21, with nearly 30 local businesses coming to interview seniors, and he said the 2019-2020 school calendar will be presented for approval at the March meeting.

Ohio Technical Center Director Missy McClurg told the board that orientation for Vantage’s firefighting class is scheduled for next Wednesday. A total of 10 students are enrolled in the initial class, with two more on a waiting list and eight signed up for the fall class.

McClurg also said officials are working on a virtual reality tour for all Vantage programs, which could be ready for the February 25 open house.

Treasurer Laura Peters and Superintendent Rick Turner said a recent meeting with top Ohio lawmakers was a success.

“We asked them to support the general fund and the OTC in the biennial budget and we asked for support of the career technical education deregulation bill that’s in the process,” Turner said. “We also talked with the legislators about the positive things happening at Vantage Career Center including the issuance of 807 industry recognized credentials last year, our innovative Class ‘A’ CDL program for high school students and our newly obtained firefighting charter.”

Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens said Vantage recently held its annual “Step Into Your Future” event, aimed at seventh and eighth grade girls.

“We had 33 participants, all of which had a wonderful time,” Owens said. “I received text messages from parents afterward that they were happy their daughters came and got to experience non-traditional fields.”

“The programs they experienced were Carpentry, Welding, Ag, and Industrial Power Mechanics, as well as Network Systems. We really wanted them to get their first look at what programs in the non-traditional look like, especially for ladies. It’s important for girls to get that perspective and understand what’s available to them.”

Owens also previewed the upcoming Vantage Career Center Open House and Taste of Vantage, scheduled for 5 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 25.

“It’s mainly geared at sophomores who want to apply to Vantage, however, it’s not just for sophomores, it’s also for seniors who are graduating and want to continue their education here in our OTC program,” Owens said. “It’s also for adults who want to advance their skillset in any of our OTC programs.

High school and OTC Adult Education labs will be open for visits and special demonstrations will be available along with food from several local vendors.

In other business, board members approved a field trip for Auto Body and Auto Technology students to attend the Autorama Car Show in Detroit on March 1; a field trip for Construction Equipment Technology and Electricity students to Construction World Expo in Fort Wayne on February 20; an overnight trip to Columbus for State BPA competition on March 19 and 20, and an overnight trip for Culinary Arts FCCLA regional contestants in Dayton February 15 and 16.

Board members also accepted the donation of over $3,000 worth of various cylinders and forklift parts from CROWN Equipment in Celina.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the district conference room.