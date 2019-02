Van Wert wrestlers post win vs. Bath

Van Wert independent sports

Eli Kline and Killian Sudduth pinned their opponents and Van Wert won eight other matches via forfeit as the Cougars rolled to a 58-12 Western Buckeye League wrestling victory over visiting Bath on Thursday.

285- Eli Kline (VW) won via pin

106- Double forfeit

113- Killian Sudduth (VW) won via pin

120- Double forfeit

126- Ben Lange (VW) won by forfeit

132- Devon West (VW) won by forfeit

138- Gabe Steyer (VW) won by forfeit

145- Isaiah Bretz (VW) won by forfeit

152- Ryan Pratt (VW) won by forfeit

160- Macein Bigham (VW) won forfeit

170- Malachi Battle (VW) won by forfeit

182- Zach Simpson (Bath) won by forfeit

195- Lloyd Eutsler (VW) won by forfeit

220- Fielden Deeds (Bath) pinned Brice Waldron