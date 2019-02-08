Sheets wins weekly award

Crestview’s Wade Sheets is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. Sheets, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, scored nine points during last Friday’s victory over Lincolnview then followed up with a 15 point performance against Hicksville. Wednesday night, Sheets signed a letter of intent to play football for the Air Force Academy. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent