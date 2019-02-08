Place, Schaufelberger sign with St. Francis

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Two Van Wert Cougars who were big factors in last season’s 9-3 football season made it official on Thursday by signing letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne (IN).

Seniors Nate Place and Joey Schaufelberger will join a USF football program that has won two of the last three NAIA national championships.

Schaufelberger, the son of Matt and Julie Schaufelberger, was a force on the field in 2018, leading the Cougars with 70 total tackles, including six for losses. The 6-5, 230 defensive lineman also recorded seven sacks and was named Second Team All-WBL and Second Team Division IV All Northwest District.

Surrounded by family, coaches and friends, Joey Schaufelberger (above) and Nate Place (below) signed their letters of intent to play collegiate football for the University of St. Francis Cougars. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“When I decided to play at the next level, St. Francis was my first choice because it’s close to home,” Schaufelberger said. “It’s a really great environment and the coaches are a bunch of great guys – they took me in like I was part of the program already, so it kind of felt like home from the start.”

“I decided pretty early that I wanted to play and I’m really grateful for this,” he added. “I’m going to have to go out there and work as hard as everyone else to get a spot.”

Schaufelberger is projected as defensive end for the collegiate Cougars, and plans to major in exercise science with an eye on physical therapy.

Place, the son of Rob and Shelly Place, led the Western Buckeye League in rushing and scoring last season with 186 carries for 1,591 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also completed 159 of 240 passes for 1,751 yards and 13 more scores and was named WBL Offensive Back of the Year, Division IV First Team All Northwest District and to the Division IV All Ohio Third Team.

The 6-2, 185 pound Place is projected to play slot receiver or safety for St. Francis.

“I really liked the USF coaching staff and the first visit I went on, all the coaches knew who I was and I met all of them,” Place explained. “They were super nice and they showed me the ‘X’s and O’s’, showed me their campus and I kind of fell in love with the first visit.”

Unlike Schaufelberger, Place wasn’t certain if he wanted to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level, but his senior season on the gridiron swayed him.

“Going into the season I was kind of thinking I wasn’t going to play anymore and then we had a lot of success and a lot of fun, and I really enjoyed playing with Joey,” Place said. “I’ve grown up with him – we live on the same street and I missed it after the season and decided I wanted to play more.”

Place also noted he plans to study business administration.

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker offering glowing praise of Schaufelberger and Place and said he believes both will fare well at St. Francis.

“They were so good for our team as far as what they did on and off the field with their commitment to our program, and I’m really looking forward to watching them,” Recker said. “I think they’ll do a great job just because they both work hard and know how important academics and athletics are.”

“With the very successful program USF has, they’re going to get the coaching and the training that they need to see how far they can go in their careers. It’ll be fun to watch them.”

The two will join 2016 Van Wert High School Gavin Gardner, who is USF’s kicker. In addition, classmates Jaxson Amweg, Jalen McCracken and Nathan Temple will play baseball for St. Francis, along with Van Wert graduates Caleb Fetzer, Ryan McCracken and Justice Tussing.