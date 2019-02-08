L’view releases registration, screening info

VW independent/submitted information

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District having a child who will be 5 years of age on or before August 1, may register that child for the 2019-2020 school year.

Registration will be conducted during the week of March 4-8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Lincolnview Elementary School. Registration will require about 10 minutes. Registration forms are available on the Lincolnview website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us under “Forms & Links”. Parents may complete the form and bring it with them to expedite the registration process.

Parents will be given a kindergarten screening appointment at the kindergarten registration. Those who want their child to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview, but live outside the district, should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening.

Open enrollment space can be limited and open enrollment forms can be obtained at registration for the kindergarten class. Applications are considered in the order received. The open enrollment window is April 1 to May 31 for all other grade level students.

Parents should bring their child’s Social Security card, official birth certificate, and immunization records to registration. Include custody papers, if applicable.

Immunizations needed before starting school are:

Polio — Four doses (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

DTaP — Four or more doses

MMR — Two doses

Hepatitis B — Three doses

Varicella (Chicken Pox) — Two doses

Lincolnview kindergarten screening will be held Monday, April 1, and Tuesday, April 2, at First Baptist Church on Jennings Road. Prior registration during the week of March 4is required.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Lincolnview Elementary Office. The office telephone is 419.968.2351.