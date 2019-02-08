The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019

Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday’s area high school basketball games.

WBL

Van Wert 69 Bath 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Kenton 43
Shawnee 49 Elida 47
St. Marys Memorial 62 Celina 48
Defiance 51 Wapakoneta 37

NWC

Crestview 62 Paulding 38
Lincolnview 59 Ada 34
Delphos Jefferson 46 Spencerville 39
Columbus Grove 62 Allen East 35

GMC

Wayne Trace 53 Ayersville 37
Antwerp 58 Holgate 30
Hicksville 56 Fairview 36
Edgerton 36 Tinora 22

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 63 Parkway 54
St. Henry 62 Fort Recovery 39
Marion Local 56 New Bremen 25
Versailles 53 Coldwater 49
Minster 63 New Knoxville 30

PCL

Ottoville 61 Continental 34
Kalida 59 Miller City 25

TRAC

Lima Sr. 69 Fremont Ross 45

POSTED: 02/08/19 at 10:44 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports