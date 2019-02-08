Friday night basketball scoreboard

Delphos St. John’s 63 Parkway 54 St. Henry 62 Fort Recovery 39 Marion Local 56 New Bremen 25 Versailles 53 Coldwater 49 Minster 63 New Knoxville 30

Here are final scores of Friday’s area high school basketball games.

