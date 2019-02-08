Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of Friday’s area high school basketball games.
WBL
Van Wert 69 Bath 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 72 Kenton 43
Shawnee 49 Elida 47
St. Marys Memorial 62 Celina 48
Defiance 51 Wapakoneta 37
NWC
Crestview 62 Paulding 38
Lincolnview 59 Ada 34
Delphos Jefferson 46 Spencerville 39
Columbus Grove 62 Allen East 35
GMC
Wayne Trace 53 Ayersville 37
Antwerp 58 Holgate 30
Hicksville 56 Fairview 36
Edgerton 36 Tinora 22
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 63 Parkway 54
St. Henry 62 Fort Recovery 39
Marion Local 56 New Bremen 25
Versailles 53 Coldwater 49
Minster 63 New Knoxville 30
PCL
Ottoville 61 Continental 34
Kalida 59 Miller City 25
TRAC
Lima Sr. 69 Fremont Ross 45
