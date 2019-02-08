David E. Schnepp

David E. Schnepp, 59, of Van Wert, died at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born December 25, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of William and Sandra C. (Sites) Schnepp Sr., who both preceded him in death. On August 2, 1985, he married Princess Teresa (Elston) Schnepp, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include a daughter, Ashley (Derek Cramer) Schnepp of Van Wert; two sons, Brandon (Abby) Schnepp of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Justin (Keisha Campbell) Schnepp of Van Wert; four grandchildren; a sister, Melanie of Van Wert; two brothers, William (Mary) Schnepp Jr. and Kenny Schnepp, both of Van Wert; two nephews; and two nieces.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

