Carolyn Pruden

Carolyn Pruden of Grover Hill passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 7, 2019.

She was born January 23, 1944, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Homer James and Ruth May (Ries) Reed, who both preceded her in death. On June 16, 1963, she married William Marvin Pruden at Middle Point United Methodist Church and he died June 23, 2009.

Survivors include four children, Chris (Tamali) Pruden of Scott, Pat (Michelle) Pruden of Middle Point, Kimberlie (Les) Bowen of Delphos, and Pam (Rob) Buchanan of West Mansfield; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A brother, Douglas James Reed, and a sister, Marilyn Lockie, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Zion United Methodist Church in Grover Hill, with Pastor Michael Waldron officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery in Washington Township.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, February 11, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Zion United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.