YWCA to have Black History celebration

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County and Niswonger Performing Arts Center are excited to work in partnership to bring Lift Every Voice and Sing (LEVAS) to Van Wert County at 10 a.m. Friday, February 22.

Shown is LEVAS writer and director Karrie Lester. Also involved in this performance will be Jaimie Lewis, Jaired Birks, Clarence Zanders, and Josh Gooding. photo provided

Sixth graders from all area schools have been invited to attend this performance, which tells the story of African American history through song. This enactment will showcase trained singers and actors and will feature scenes from African American church life, Broadway, opera and Motown.

“We arethrilled to be able to offer local students what we feel will be an inspirational, educational, and impactful opportunity,” said YWCA Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg.

While this show is typically geared toward elementary and middle school students, the YWCA would also like to offer community members the chance to attend this event for free. In order to do so, contact Houg at 419.238.6639 or khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org to register prior to February 22.

The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency.