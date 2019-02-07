Youth group sets Valentines for Vets event

VW independent/submitted information

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. will host Valentines for Veterans on Monday, February 11, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert (enter through the Jackson Street door). The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend to show its appreciation to militaryveterans for all they have sacrificed for the country. Buckeye Y Youth members will make valentines to be handed out to area disabled veterans, while the local color guard has been invited to attend and will lead “The Pledge of Allegiance” for the group. Refreshments will be served.

Buckeye Y Youth Inc. is a United Way agency and a Van Wert County Foundation grant recipient.