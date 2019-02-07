Sheets to play football at Air Force Academy

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — After a spectacular football career at Crestview, Wade Sheets will take his talents to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Surrounded by family, friends and coaches on National Letter of Intent Day, Sheets signed documents to continue his academic and athletic career at Air Force. The NCAA Division I Falcons play in the Mountain West Conference.

“They offered last summer and they were my first offer,” Sheets said after Wednesday night’s signing. “I had a couple of other offers but nothing else stood out to me like Air Force because how prestigious it is and the pride and honor that comes with going there so I just stuck with it.”

“I’ve gotten to know some of the coaches and a lot of the players and they’re all good guys, so it should be a good time,” Sheets added.

Surrounded by family and Crestview coaches, Wade Sheets signs his letter of intent to play football for the U.S. Air Force Academy. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

A four year letterman at Crestview, Sheets finished his high school football career with 124 receptions for 2,205 yards, 25 touchdowns, 1,397 return yards and four special teams scores, 17 interceptions and six defensive touchdowns. He also racked up numerous Northwest Conference awards along with district and All-Ohio honors, including First Team All-Ohio as a defensive back during his senior season.

“I’ve been recruited as a receiver, but I’ve been recruited at a lot of different things,” Sheets said. “They also told me they want to mold me into a safety, so I can see it either way, but I’m just going to play whatever.”

“I would prefer receiver, but I would play safety, Sheets added. “It doesn’t matter.”

Sheets was a major contributor to Crestview football teams that won the most games (34) in a four year span in school history. He also holds the school record for interceptions in a season (11), career receiving yards and career touchdown receptions. In addition, Sheets plays basketball and averages 10 points and six rebounds per game.

“It’s really been a pleasure for me to watch him grow up,” Crestview head football coach Jared Owens said. “I got to know him in the classroom as a fifth and sixth grader in science class.”

“I think he possesses a unique set of size, strength and speed that makes him able to perform at that level. Wherever they decide to play him I think he’s versatile, they can play him on defense or offense and he could be an impact player on special teams for them.”

“I’m very proud of his choice and his decision to serve our country and continue his football career.”

Sheets is the son of Devin and Shay Sheets.