Primary candidates, issue filings released

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert residents will have to choose between two mayoral candidates, as well as decided whether the city can use a portion of street income tax funds to pay for sidewalks on street reconstruction projects during the May 7 primary. A tentative list of candidates and issues was released Wednesday by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

The only Van Wert city Republican primary race will be for the purpose of nominating a candidate for mayor. The contest is between incumbent Mayor Jerry Mazur and challenger Kenneth Markward, who is currently the Third Ward City Council representative.

There are no contests for city auditor or for Van Wert City Council, although Steven Hellman is seeking Markward’s Third Ward seat, Andrew Davis is seeking the Fourth Ward Council seat currently held by Steve Trittschuh, while Jeffrey Kallas is seeking one of three at-large City Council seats. Incumbent At-Large Councilmen Bill Marshall and Joel Penton will be seeking re-election, while current At-Large Councilman Warren Straley has apparently decided not to see re-election.

City Auditor Martha Balyeat, Council President Jon Tomlinson, and Second Ward Councilman Joi Mergy, all Republicans, and Democrat First Ward Councilman Jeffrey Agler are all running unopposed in the primary, although each could conceivably have opposition in the November general election.

Also on the May ballot for city voters is a proposed amendment to the 0.5-percent Street Tax that would allow a portion of the tax to be used to replace sidewalks only on complete street reconstruction projects, as well as a request from Casey’s Marketing company, doing business as Casey’s General Store in Van Wert, to receive a D-6 liquor permit allowing it to sell beer and wine on Sunday as part of its convenience store operation.

Van Wert County residents who live in the Delphos City School District will vote on a 2.25-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy renewal, as well as the renewal of a 5.5-mill, five-year operating levy.

County residents in the Parkway Local School District will be voting on a 1.5-mill, five-year replacement tax for the purpose of improvements, renovations, and additions to school facilities and acquiring land and equipment.

Willshire village residents will be voting on a 3.9-mill, five-year current expenses levy.