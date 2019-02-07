Make it an elegant Valentine’s weekend

Did you know we are only a week away from Valentine’s Day? February 14 falls on a Thursday this year, so if you are looking for a stylish weekend event to please your Valentine this year, might I suggest tickets to The King’s Singers at the Niswonger? They will be in concert on Saturday, February 16, at 7:30 p.m. Dinner before the concert and then seats to this elegant evening of Love Songs sung as you’ve never heard them before would be just the ticket. Oh, I would probably throw some flowers in there too!

We purposely booked this concert with Valentine’s Day in mind. Many concert halls throughout the world would have loved to have booked The King’s Singers for Valentine’s Day, but the Niswonger won out this time. We are closing in on a thousand seats sold right now, but more than a hundred good seats remain.

I know the program will be filled with love songs from all over the world as well as many other Classical and Pop songs. All will be sung with the impeccable blend, balance, and beautiful harmonies that only The King’s Singers can deliver. I can guarantee a beautiful night at the Niswonger with gorgeous music and other special treats, sure to make your night memorable!

A tradition I started when I came to The Van Wert County Foundation back in 2002 will continue the next day, Sunday, February 17. The Van Wert County Young Artists Recital will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert beginning at 3 p.m. It features the most talented school musicians from Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert High Schools. Solos and ensembles will fill the bill that day. There will even be a couple guest performers I’ll tell you about next week.

The Young Artists Recital is sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation with cooperation from First United Methodist Church and the local school music teachers. Students, and accompanists. Admission is free and open to the public. It is always a great opportunity to hear some of the best student musicians our local schools are turning out.

Look for my Music in Van Wert column next week to hear about more details and special guests for this recital. Remember to also get your tickets for “Ohio Has Talent” 2019. Proceeds go to the Community Health Professionals. What could be a better cause? And it features talent from throughout the region. Tickets are available at Community Health Professionals or at the Niswonger box office.

We are off this week at the Niswonger, but will be back on February 16 for The King’s Singers. See you then!

