Lancer Homecoming court

Lincolnview High School’s 2019 Homecoming Court includes (front row, from the left) freshman Kendall Bollenbacher; seniors Carly Wendel, Kylie Hohman, and Lakin Brant; junior Lana Carey; and sophomore Kassidy Ringwald; (back row) freshman Landin Price; seniors Alek Bowersock, Logan Williams, and Thad Walker; junior Brad Korte; and sophomore Carson Bowen. The Lancer Homecoming Ceremony will be held this Friday, February 8, during the Lincolnview and Ada boys’ basketball game. The Lincolnview Homecoming Dance will be from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, February 9.Lincolnview photo