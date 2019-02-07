Hoops preview: Cougars, Knights, Lancers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert and Crestview have a double weekend, Lincolnview will play on Friday and Monday and tournament draws will be held on Sunday.

Van Wert vs. Bath, at St. Henry

The Cougars (9-8, 3-3 WBL) will try to rebound from Monday night’s 44-33 loss to Bryan and will try to move above .500 in Western Buckeye League action Friday night at home against Bath.

Van Wert should get a boost with the return of Nate Place, who missed the previous two games due to a concussion.

Entering the weekend, Van Wert is averaging 53 points per game and giving up 53.2 points per outing, while Bath (1-16, 0-6 WBL) comes in averaging 42.4 points per game and allowing 71.1 points per contest.

Van Wert won last year’s game 55-46.

St. Henry (14-3, No. 3 in Division IV) has won six straight and will play at Fort Recovery on Friday. The Redskins are averaging 56.5 points per game and allowing 48.5 points per game.

St. Henry won last year’s game 60-42.

Friday and Saturday’s games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.

Crestview at Paulding, at Wayne Trace

Crestview (16-1, 4-1 NWC, No. 2 in Division IV) is coming off convincing wins over Lincolnview and previously undefeated Hicksville.

The Knights have scored 999 points so far this season and are averaging 58.8 points per outing while allowing just 40 points per game, while Paulding (6-8, 3-2 NWC) scores an average of 53.4 points per contest and gives up 51.1 points per game.

Crestview won last year’s game 70-54.

Wayne Trace is 13-4 and will host Ayersville on Friday. The Raiders average 52.8 points per game and allow 45.7 points per contest.

Crestview won last year’s game 72-42.

Friday and Saturday’s games will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.

Lincolnview vs. Ada, vs. Antwerp (Monday)

Lincolnview (9-8, 4-2 NWC) lost to Lincolnview and Delphos St. John’s last weekend and has dropped three straight overall, the longest stretch of the season.

The Lancers are averaging 54.9 points per game and allowing 52.5 points per contest, while Ada (3-14, 2-3 NWC) is averaging 43.9 points per game and giving up 55.4 points per outing. The Bulldogs lost to Arlington on Tuesday and have dropped six of seven games.

Lincolnview won last year’s game 53-39.

Monday’s game against Antwerp was originally scheduled to be played on January 19 but was postponed due to inclement weather. The Archers (11-5) will host Holgate on Friday and Edon on Saturday, and currently average 57.6 points per game while allowing 47.2 points per game.