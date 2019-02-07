Extension plans Master Gardener training

VW independent/submitted information

Several county Ohio State University Extension offices are partnering to host a Master Gardener volunteer training course for new Master Gardener volunteers this spring.

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents, who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office.

Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge, but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing the knowledge with others is a must.

Classes will be held on the Ohio State University-Lima Campus, beginning with orientation Tuesday, March 5, and classes each Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., beginning March 7 and continuing through April 25. Additionally, a daylong seminar on Saturday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., is also required for the course.

The training course is open to interested volunteers from any county with the volunteer commitment to be completed in the volunteer’s home county program.

The cost of the training is $150 and includes a training manual and class materials. The program requires 50 hours of classroom training and a commitment of 50 hours of volunteer time to become a certified Master Gardener volunteer. There is also a requirement for a background check at the volunteer’s expense.

Carpooling will be available from the Van Wert County Extension Office.

More information is available at www.vanwert.osu.eduby clicking on the “Master Gardener” link or by contacting Van Wert County Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator Rachel Hoverman at 419.238.1214 or by email at hoverman.22@osu.edu.