Deadline nearing for sculpture project

This Friday, February 8, come “wine down” with us after the Main Street Chocolate Walk. We are the grand finale on this popular event and will be featuring special guest Moeller Brew Barn!

An artwork example of Mike Huffman, instructor of an upcoming acrylic painting class at Wassenberg Art Center.

The Brew Barn will be on hand showcasing some of its special brews, such as Roasted Hazelnut Milk Porter, Baked Oat Stout, Honeywaggon IPA, Rooster Bock, and more! For wine enthusiasts, we will be pairing our selections of wine with chocolate.

We will also have a craft table where you can create a quick, hand-made gift box for a special someone or yourself. After the polar captivity, it’s time to break out of the cabin! Great art, free entry, and open to the public. Join us after your Chocolate Walk or any time after 5 p.m.

The deadline is rapidly approaching! Wassenberg Art Center has been fortunate to have won a grant through the Ohio Arts Council and matched with funds secured through Avangrid Renewables and the Van Wert County Foundation to create an interactive sculpture in the Wassenberg Art Park! This sculpture will highlight the firefly whose populations are declining due to pesticide use. The sculpture will be fully interactive and will light up using wind and/or human power.

A full call-for-entry is available to all sculptors who have an interest in creating a proposal for creating the sculpture. The total amount granted is $20,000. We are very excited to see what ideas artists come up with to further enhance the Wassenberg grounds. Please share this wonderful news with any sculptors you may know.

The Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibit has been extended and is staying with us until Sunday, February 17! The Ohio Watercolor Society is a dynamic and skilled group of painters from Ohio and surrounding states who create some of the best work in the country. Entrants often go on to the prestigious American Watercolor Society exhibit which tours nationally. Regular gallery hours are: Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-9 p.m.



Open year-round. We get new items all the time in our gift shop all the time. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman New Class! March 5, 12,19, and 26: 6-8 p.m. Mike works in large, bold ways often addressing issues such as racism, discrimination and also celebrating the arts such as music. Huffman is Lima born and raised. He has exhibited both locally and nationally. He’s also an arts educator and has taught art at Bowling Green State University, The Ohio State University at Lima, and in middle and elementary schools in Lima’s public school system. He was the director of the Lima Arts and Magnet Programs from 1994 to 2007. In 2008, he received the Governor’s Award for Arts in Education. A list of materials will be available shortly. Fee: $60 Regular, $55 WAC member cost.

Elements of the Draw: Instructor Matt Temple. March 8, 14, 21, and 28: 6-8 p.m. Matt will demonstrate art techniques such as perspective, shading, pen and colored pencil techniques and more. Matt is a holds a degree in Fine Art from Defiance College and a degree in computer animation from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh and in addition to being the Wassenberg office manager has exhibit extensively in the region. His varied and strong rendering skills will help persons 14 years and up take their art game up a notch further. A list of materials will be available shortly. Fee: $60 Regular, $55 WAC member cost.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11: Tuesdays & Ages 12 and up Thursdays. 3:30 –5 p.m.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837 or email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.