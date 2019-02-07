Crestview selling tix for weekend games

Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for the boys’ varsity basketball games at Paulding this Friday and at Wayne Trace Saturday night will be on sale Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. in the athletic office.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for students for the Paulding game and $6 for adults and $4 for students for the Wayne Trace game. All tickets at the doors are $6.

The doors at Wayne Trace will open at 5:15 p.m.