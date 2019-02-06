Superior Credit Union offers scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Superior Foundation will award up to 25 $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship’s eligibility requirements is welcome to apply. Complete eligibility information and application instructions are available on the credit union’s website www.SuperiorCU.comunder The Superior Foundation.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our members,” said Executive Director Christa Steiner. “As an organization, we believe education is the key to a bright future.

“This scholarship program will allow us to assist our members as they continue their educational pursuits,” Steiner added. “Giving back to the communities we serve is a priority for us, and we look forward to awarding these scholarships to deserving students.”

Applicants must be a member of Superior Credit Union and full-time students enrolled at an accredited technical school, college, or university. These scholarships are intended for a student who has shown success in furthering their education beyond high school. Therefore, applicants must have completed at least one semester at an accredited technical school, college, or university and have a minimum cumulative 2.75 GPA.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, April 1.