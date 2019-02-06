OSU Alumni Club plans game watch event

VWindependent/submitted information

The Ohio State University Alumni Club of Van Wert\Paulding Counties will be holding a game watch for the Ohio State-Indiana game on Sunday, February 10, at Fricker’s in Van Wert.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m., while the game begins at 1 that afternoon.

The Club will provide pizzas and non-alcoholic drinks for the event. Attendees can purchase their own alcoholic drinks. All alumni and Buckeyes’ fans are welcome.

Those wanting to attend should RSVP to JoAnne Wolford in Van Wert at 419.238.3525 or Ellie Barns in Paulding at 419.399.5855.