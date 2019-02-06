Elks hold spaghetti dinner for veterans
VW independent/submitted information
Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held a free spaghetti dinner for all Van Wert County veterans on January 28.
A nice group of veterans enjoyed a free dinner and the chance to catch up with their fellow veterans on that evening.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a motto: “As long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”. Van Wert Lodge is proud to be able to sponsor this free event for veterans as a way of saying “thank you” for their service to the country.
Prior to and during the event, the lodge raffled off an Ohio State University lamp. The lamp was made and donated by local veteran and lodge member Carl Beck. Proceeds of the raffle will be donated to Disabled American Veterans Chapter 54 of Van Wert.
