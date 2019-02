Crestview defeats Celina

Olivia Cunningham (23) drives to the basket during Tuesday night’s game against Celina. The Lady Knights enjoyed a big 16-2 second quarter then held off the visitors in the final period for a 42-34 win. Lexi Gregory was the leading scorer with 14 points. Crestview (12-5) will host Paulding on Thursday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent