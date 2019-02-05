Vernon D. Murray

Vernon D. Murray, 68, of Delphos, died at 6:51 p.m. Friday, February 1, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 15, 1950, the son of Roy Murray, who preceded him in death, and Dorothy (Keihl) Murray, who survives in Delphos. On February 1, 1991, he married the former Mary E. Gilroy, and she survives in Delphos.

He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sue Murray.

Two brothers, Raymond and Brian Murray, also preceded him in death.

A military graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Deb’s Dogs (www.Debsdogs.org).