Emmett E. Gehres, 78, of Van Wert, died Monday afternoon, February 4, 2019, in Van Wert.

Emmett E. Gehres

He was born April 13, 1940, in Mendon, the son of Paul Gehres and Mildred (Fox) Siders, who both preceded him in death.

Emmett and his sister, Carolyn Nimtz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, were raised by their late grandparents, Emmett and Jessie Fox, who also preceded him in death. On November 4, 1961, he married the former Connie S. Fegley, who died April 12, 2003. He later married Cheryl Keysor Gehres, and she survives in Van Wert.

Emmett retired as general manager of Kitchen’s Inc. in Van Wert after 40 years of service. Emmett was a very active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, serving in many different capacities. He was a member of the National Antique Boat Society and was owner and operator of Tully Boat Shop. But most of all Emmett loved his family.

In addition to his wife and sister, Emmett is survived by two children, Clint (Tamela) Gehres of Dayton and Patti (Steve) Cramer of Convoy; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Brant, Kristin (fiancé Dalton Hines) Cramer, and Caleb (fiancé Cheyenne McReynolds) Gehres; a great-grandchild, Emmett Michael Brant; one half-brother, Kenneth Siders of Van Wert; a half-sister, Sheena Outland of Marion; his mother-in-law, Arlene Keysor of Van Wert; Cheryl’s children, Tom (Heather) Hitchcock of Celina and Brian (Tamara) Hitchcock of Van Wert; and Cheryl’s grandchildren, Cole, Ellie, Keaton, and Hunter Hitchcock.

Emmett was also preceded in death by a half-brother, Dennis Siders; and a half-sister, Stella Stevens.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Kurt Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 7, and an hour prior to services Friday, both at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

