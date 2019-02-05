Cary Eugene Witherow

Cary Eugene “Gene” Witherow, age 82, a resident of Gainesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, February 4, 2019. A believer in Jesus Christ all his life, he died faithfully in his arms.

Gene retired from IBM after working for the company for 29 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sarah Mae Witherow; a son, Gregory Eugene Witherow of Warrenton, Virginia; one daughter, Sara Jean Witherow of Arlington, Virginia; a brother, Carl Witherow of Van Wert; one sister, Verona Eikenbary of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents (Cary Sr. and Treva) and a brother (Robert).

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Virginia, with a prayer service following in Moser Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton.

Condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.