State reps announce Armstrong exhibit

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representatives Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) and Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) announced the opening of a new Statehouse exhibit, which honors Neil Armstrong and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. The exhibit, located in the Statehouse Map Room, opened Thursday, January 11, and will continue through late July.

An exhibit honoring the 50th anniversary of Ohioan Neil Armstrong’s walk on the Moon is now open. NASA photo

“This exhibit adds to the momentum and excitement for the upcoming 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s historic accomplishment,” Rep. Riedel said. “I hope that the citizens of Ohio are able to come visit this special tribute.”

“I am so proud to see one of Auglaize County’s own highlighted at the Statehouse. Neil Armstrong’s life and legacy will inspire the world for generations,” Rep. Manchester said. “What a tremendous honor to celebrate his contribution to mankind and recognize his local roots on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. I encourage everyone to check out this unique exhibit!”

The state representatives commended the partnership among the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, the Ohio History Connection, the Auglaize County Historical Society, and the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board. Their efforts produced an exceptional display, which explores Armstrong’s life, as well as the intricacy and determination of the Apollo missions. Most notably, the exhibit features the heat shields from the Apollo 7 and Apollo 8 space crafts.