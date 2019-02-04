Random Thoughts: hoops and much more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around basketball tournament seeding and conference races, Cougars staying Cougars, the Super Bowl and spring training.

Swami

I’m guessing Shawnee (15-2) will be the No. 1 seed at the Division II Ohio Northern District, but if it’s not, it should be Wauseon (14-3). Van Wert is in line for one of the middle seeds of the 14 team field.

Archbold (17-0) and Ottawa-Glandorf (14-2) will almost certainly be the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds at the Division III Lima Sr. District.

Crestview (16-1) will be the No. 1 seed at the Elida District, but No. 2 appears to be up for grabs, but I’m guessing it’ll Wayne Trace (12-4) or Ottoville (13-4). It’s a tough district, one that includes Lincolnview, a team that could wind up with the No. 7 or No. 8 seed in the 12 team district.

Swami II

With Kenton, Wapakoneta and Kenton left on the league porition of their schedule, I’m predicting the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans will finish as outright WBL champions.

It appears the Northwest Conference title will be decided on February 22 when Crestview hosts Columbus Grove. Each team currently has one conference loss and the Bulldogs have conference games against Allen East and Ada before the 22nd, while Crestview has Paulding and Spencerville before the regular season finale.

Cougars to Cougars

A couple of Van Wert Cougar football players are set to become University of St. Francis Cougar football players.

Nate Place and Joey Schaufelberger have committed to play for the NAIA school in Fort Wayne and both should have an impact on an already fine football program, one that has made three straight national championship game appearances and winning two.

Boring Super Bowl? Not so fast

Plenty of people (myself included) called Sunday’s Super Bowl boring. Many even coined it the most boring of all time.

However, looking back, was it?

If you consider a low scoring game boring, then yes, Super Bowl LIII was boring, but at least on paper it was anyone’s game until the final minute or so. That should count for something.

Weren’t some of the blowout Super Bowls even more boring? How about Super Bowl XXVII – Dallas 52 Buffalo 17, or Super Bowl XXIV – San Francisco 55 Denver 10? How about Super Bowl XXXV – Baltimore 34 NY Giants 7?

It just depends on how you look at it.

Next year

I saw somewhere that the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl. No disrespect, but why?

In my mind, the favorite is New England, again. No, I’m not a Patriots fan, but I’ve learned not to bet against that team.

A sure sign of spring

Cincinnati Reds pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear (AZ) a week from today, the same day as pitchers and catchers for the Cleveland Indians.

Full squad spring training workouts for both teams will begin on February 18.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.