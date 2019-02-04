Lifetree Cafe topic: Atheism and morality

VW independent/submitted information

An open conversation about atheism will take place at Lifetree Café on Wednesday, February 6, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The program, titled “What Your Atheist Friend Wants You to Know: The Conversation No One Is Having” includes a film featuring honest insights from atheists about their beliefs and their experience with people of faith.

“There’s a misconception that atheists aren’t as moral as people of faith,” says atheist Steve Graham. “But we can be just as moral. I have a complete and fulfilled life without faith. I don’t feel there’s anything missing from my life.”

The program gives participants the opportunity to have a safe, open conversation about their experiences with atheist secularism and faith.

Admission to the60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

