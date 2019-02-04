Lady Lancers lose to Fort Jennings

Van Wert independent sports

Lakin Brant and Adia Welch each scored 11 points, but Lincolnview fell to Fort Jennings 52-41 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.

The Lady Lancers trailed 13-10 after one quarter and 25-24 at halftime, before being outscored 15-6 in the third period.

In addition to 11 points, Brant had five rebounds, five assists and five steals for Lincolnview. Kristen Luersman and Erica Rau led Fort Jennings with 16 and 12 respectively.

Lincolnview (6-14) will travel to Ada on Thursday.