Knights remain No. 2 in weekly hoops poll
Van Wert independent sports
For the third consecutive week, Crestview is ranked No. 2 in Division IV in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll. The Knights (16-1) continue to trail Berlin-Hiland (19-1).
The full poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points is listed below, with area teams in bold.
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (22) 18-0 229
2, Dublin Coffman 17-0 176
3, Hilliard Bradley 16-0 174
4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 135
5, Sylvania Northview 17-0 123
6, Lorain 15-1 100
7, Akr. SVSM 11-3 82
8, Tol. Whitmer 14-1 70
9, Vandalia Butler 16-2 34
10, Lima Sr. 12-3 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.
DIVISION II
1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 16-2 192
2, Trotwood-Madison (6) 14-2 182
3, Cols. South (4) 15-1 160
4, Cin. Wyoming (1) 15-1 123
5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 116
6, Cin. Taft 14-3 112
7, Cin. Hughes 14-3 95
8, Thornville Sheridan 15-2 77
9, Poland Seminary (1) 13-2 56
10, Wauseon 14-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.
DIVISION III
1, Archbold (17) 17-0 219
2, Wheelersburg (3) 18-0 176
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 13-2 152
4, Genoa Area 14-0 120
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 110
6, Anna 16-1 106
7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 16-3 93
8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1) 16-0 70
9, Brookville 15-2 56
10, Beaver Eastern 17-1 45
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland (18) 19-1 200
2, Convoy Crestview (2) 16-1 177
3, Toronto 16-1 138
(tie) St. Henry 14-3 138
5, Bristol (1) 13-2 98
6, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-2 88
7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 80
8, Hicksville 14-1 68
9, Sycamore Mohawk 15-1 61
10, Glouster Trimble 12-3 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.
POSTED: 02/04/19 at 11:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports