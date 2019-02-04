Knights remain No. 2 in weekly hoops poll

Van Wert independent sports

For the third consecutive week, Crestview is ranked No. 2 in Division IV in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll. The Knights (16-1) continue to trail Berlin-Hiland (19-1).

The full poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points is listed below, with area teams in bold.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (22) 18-0 229

2, Dublin Coffman 17-0 176

3, Hilliard Bradley 16-0 174

4, Pickerington Cent. 17-1 135

5, Sylvania Northview 17-0 123

6, Lorain 15-1 100

7, Akr. SVSM 11-3 82

8, Tol. Whitmer 14-1 70

9, Vandalia Butler 16-2 34

10, Lima Sr. 12-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Logan 26. 12, Sidney 21. 13, Boardman (1) 18. 14, Mentor 13.

DIVISION II

1, Day. Chaminade Julienne (10) 16-2 192

2, Trotwood-Madison (6) 14-2 182

3, Cols. South (4) 15-1 160

4, Cin. Wyoming (1) 15-1 123

5, Cle. VASJ (1) 11-3 116

6, Cin. Taft 14-3 112

7, Cin. Hughes 14-3 95

8, Thornville Sheridan 15-2 77

9, Poland Seminary (1) 13-2 56

10, Wauseon 14-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, New Philadelphia 31. 12, Cin. Aiken 26.

DIVISION III

1, Archbold (17) 17-0 219

2, Wheelersburg (3) 18-0 176

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 13-2 152

4, Genoa Area 14-0 120

5, Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 110

6, Anna 16-1 106

7, Cin. Purcell Marian (1) 16-3 93

8, Ashtabula Edgewood (1) 16-0 70

9, Brookville 15-2 56

10, Beaver Eastern 17-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (18) 19-1 200

2, Convoy Crestview (2) 16-1 177

3, Toronto 16-1 138

(tie) St. Henry 14-3 138

5, Bristol (1) 13-2 98

6, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14-2 88

7, Zanesville Rosecrans 13-2 80

8, Hicksville 14-1 68

9, Sycamore Mohawk 15-1 61

10, Glouster Trimble 12-3 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 18. 11, Richmond Hts. (1) 18. 13, Cincinnati Christian 12.