Crestview dominates Hicksville 60-35

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — For the second time in as many nights, No. 2 ranked Crestview put on an impressive display of basketball.

Just like against Lincolnview on Friday, the Knights raced out to big first quarter lead then went on easily defeated previously undefeated and No. 6 Hicksville 60-35 on Saturday.

Crestview’s Wade Sheets puts up a jump shot against Hicksville on Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“I was a little skeptical about what kind of energy we’d have,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said. “We played at home both nights against good quality opponents, an electric atmosphere, a full house both nights – if you’re a varsity high school basketball player, how can you not have energy when you’re playing in your home gym in this environment.”

Crestview built a 13-2 first quarter advantage and went on to lead 15-7 at the end of the period with Kalen and Javin Etzler accounting for 13 of those points.

A bucket by Zac Brickel and a pair of foul shots by Dylan Early pulled Hicksville to within four, 15-11, early in the second quarter but the Knights answered with a 15-2 scoring run and a 30-13 Crestview lead.

Kalen Etzler, who finished with 19 points, started the run by hitting back to back baskets, followed by one by Wade Sheets, then treys by Derick Dealey and Javin Etzler, who finished with 14 points. Sheets, who tallied 15 points closed the scoring jaunt with an offensive rebound and basket, plus a free throw with three seconds left in the period.

“Wade’s a high energy kid,” Best said. “He’s one of the greatest kids that we have in our program, he’s a team player, a high motor kid and he’s now playing within himself and playing within the confines of what we’re doing.”

“His athleticism is through the roof and when he brings that to the table, it’s a fun thing to see,” Best added. “I’m so proud of him for that.”

The Knights didn’t take their collective foot off the gas in the second half, maintaining a 15-17 lead for much of the third quarter, then outscoring the Aces 15-8 in the fourth quarter.

Michael Myers and Landon Turnbull each led Hicksville with 11 points. Parker Thiel, who averaged 17 points per game was held to two.

“They’re a skilled team and they have good athletes,” Best said of the Aces.

Crestview will travel to Paulding on Friday and Wayne Trace on Saturday.

Scoring summary

Crestview 15 15 15 15 – 60

Hicksville 7 6 14 8 – 35

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 9-0-19; Wade Sheets 7-1-15; Javin Etzler 5-2-14; Brant Richardson 2-1-5; Derick Dealey 2-0-5; Kole Small 1-0-2

Hicksville: Zac Brickel 3-0-7; Dylan Early 1-2-4; Michael Myers 4-2-11; Parker Thiel 1-0-2; Landon Turnbull 5-0-11

JV: Crestview 39-27