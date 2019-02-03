Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Saturday’s area high school basketball games.
Crestview 60 Hicksville 35
Parkway 65 South Adams (IN) 47
Fairview 66 Delphos Jefferson 47
Delphos St. John’s 47 Lincolnview 41
Kalida 57 Wayne Trace 45
Antwerp 66 Montpelier 49
Fort Jennings 54 Allen East 50
St. Henry 75 Celina 69
Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Eastwood 49
Anthony Wayne 49 Defiance 39
Sidney 54 St. Marys Memorial 36
Shawnee 69 Findlay 65
Spencerville 41 New Knoxville 28
Pandora-Gilboa 66 Bluffton 54
Columbus Grove 68 Continental 41
Marion Local 41 Fort Loramie 26
Coldwater 81 Upper Scioto Valley 74
Minster 49 Jackson Center 47
Archbold 59 Tinora 33
Pettisville 72 Ayersville 31
