Dwayne C. Brown

Dwayne C. Brown, 61, of Van Wert, died at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born October 10, 1957, the son of Leslie L. Brown Sr., who preceded him in death, and Roxie L. (Brown) Brown, who survives in Van Wert. He married the former Pamela I. Betser, and also survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Joshua and Jeremy Brown, both of Van Wert; a brother, Leslie L. Brown Jr. of Van Wert; and two sisters, Lucinda S. (John V.) Wallace and Jenny A. (Mark A.) Nofer, both of Van Wert.

A time of remembrance and visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.