Dennis Dean Krugh

Dennis Dean Krugh, 69, of Ohio City, Ohio, formerly of Rockford, died Thursday afternoon, January 31, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 13, 1949, in Celina, the son of Buddy “B.J.” Jr. and Phyllis Joan (Caywood) Krugh, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Roberts) Krugh; six children, Joel Dean (Kathy) Krugh of Mendon, Larry “Timer” Worden of Rockford, Donnie (Karen) Worden of Charleston, South Carolina, Mike (Laura) Green of Van Wert, Daniel Duane Green of Rockford, and Toni (John) Campbell of Fort Loramie; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Ted (Pam) Krugh of Rockford; one sister, Diane Krugh Hodge of Sumter, South Carolina; two half-brothers, David Allen Krugh of Newton Falls and Gary (Trudy) Krugh of Leavittsburg; and a half-sister, Sharon (Phil) Trammo of Braceville.

Burial services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford for immediate family members.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.

Preferred memorials: Leota Braun Foundation, earmarked for American Post 508 Veterans Memorial.

