ODOT dealing with pothole proliferation

COLUMBUS — Portions of Ohio will have gone from sub-zero temperatures to projected highs near 60 degrees within just a few days. Mix in some rain and snow and conditions are perfect for the formation of potholes.

Potholes are a common nuisance, particularly during the winter season when the freeze/thaw cycle weakens the pavement. This happens when water seeps into cracks in the pavement, then expands as it freezes. When temperatures warm up, and the ice melts, the pavement contracts, allowing even more moisture in to freeze and thaw. Add traffic on top and the pavement will eventually fail, creating a pothole. Roadways with a high volume of traffic are particularly prone to pothole formation.

Not only should drivers be extra alert for potholes over the next several days, but also for Ohio Department of Transportation crews working to fill them.

“Our crews have been working around the clock to ensure our roads are as safe as possible,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “When they aren’t spending 12 hours in a truck plowing snow, they’re working on the roadway patching potholes.”

Already this winter, ODOT has used 2,574 tons of asphalt to repair potholes. That’s up from 1,892 tons at the same time last year. ODOT crews have spent more than 39,000 hours — equivalent to 70 years — patching potholes this winter.

Potholes on ODOT-maintained roadways, which include state and U.S. routes outside of municipalities and all interstates, can be reported by clicking here. Potholes on local roadways should be reported to the agency responsible for their maintenance.