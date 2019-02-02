National Door & Trim to double workforce in 3 years

National Door and Trim, 1189 Grill Road in Van Wert, supplies builders and homeowners with prefinished interior and exterior doors, stair parts, and millwork products. An increase in demand has the family-owned businesses planning to double its workforce in the next three years. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The ability to adapt to an evolving housing market has led to the success of National Door and Trim for 40 years. The family-owned business anticipates another change — doubling its workforce and reinforcing its belief in the quality people and workers available in northwest Ohio.

Continued market expansion in the commercial and residential divisions will result in the company hiring 50 additional employees over the next three years, and making a capital investment of $850,000 for machinery and equipment, according to company officials. The business will maintain its current location at 1189 Grill Road.

“We are proud of the quality products we produce and we are excited about our new company relationships,” said National Door and Trim President Tom Turnwald. “We have been successful for four decades because of our employees and we are looking forward to adding to our team in Van Wert.”

Incentives from JobsOhio and training assistance from OhioMeansJobs-Van Wert County will assist the company with its growth. The county’s Revolving Loan Fund may also be utilized for equipment purchases.

“Part of the mission of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation is assisting our current employers,” said VWAEDC Executive Director Stacy Adam. “We work with our local and state partners, such as OhioMeansJobs and JobsOhio, to ensure that current employers receive the support needed for expansion projects.

“National Door and Trim has been a valuable employer to this area for four decades and we are excited about its future plans,” she added.

National Door and Trim supplies builders and homeowners with prefinished interior and exterior doors, stair parts and millwork products. The Commercial Division was established in 2010 and continues to expand with notable development projects in large regional markets such as Indianapolis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh.

This includes high-profile projects in Fort Wayne, such as Cityscape Flats Apartments, Skyline Tower Apartments, and Centlivre Apartments. The team also supplied the apartment portion of the $300-million multi-use project in Dublin called Bridge Park.

“Our hiring will include every aspect of our business, from production to sales to support staff,” Turnwald said. “These opportunities and expansion are a result of years of dedicated service by this company and we are looking forward to what lies ahead.

“Every employee past and present has made this possible and our team is excited to welcome more members to our team over the coming years,” he added. “We are proud of what we do here and the enthusiasm our employees have for their jobs. Without them, this would not be possible.”