Chocolate Walk bigger, better this year

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

This year’s downtown Chocolate Walk will be bigger and better than in years past, says Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price.

Price said more than 30 businesses are involved in this year’s event, seven more than last year, while several businesses not in the downtown area are sponsoring some portion of the Chocolate Walk.

The MSVW executive director noted that the event is a fun way for businesses to get market their products and services to prospective clients, while providing area residents with some great chocolate goodies and other items.

“We want people to come into the business, check it out,” Price said. “We want them to come back; we want good foot traffic.”

Hours for the downtown portion of the Chocolate Walk, which will be held Friday, February 8, are 3-5 p.m. Those participating will first stop off at the MSVW office on East Main Street to get goodie bags sponsored by Stephanie Dawn. They will also receive a list of participating businesses and their addresses.

Price said he didn’t want to spoil the surprises planned by participating businesses, but noted that there a number of gourmet chocolate items and other yummy goodies awaiting lucky participants.

There will also be a trolley to ferry people around to the various participating businesses, he said. The trolley, which is sponsored by Kitchens Inc., will stop at Truly D’Vine Bread Company, the Van Wert County Courthouse, and the Black Angus on Main restaurant.

In addition to the Chocolate Walk itself, the MSVW executive director said a VIP Dinner is being planned at 133 Bistro on East Main Street. The dinner, which will also run from 3-5 p.m., will feature a choice of three different entrees, pork chops, chopped steak, and chicken alfredo, as well as two sides and a drink.

In addition to the Chocolate Walk itself, participants can also end up at Wassenberg Art Center to sample craft beers from Moeller Brew Barn, as well as chocolate-wine pairings and some acoustic entertainment. The Wassenberg gift shop will also be open for those wanting to find art-based gifts for friends and loved ones.

A total of 300 tickets are being sold for the Chocolate Walk, with 216 already sold, Price said. Another 80 tickets are available for the 133 Bistro VIP Dinner, with approximately 16 of those already sold. Tickets for the Chocolate Walk and the dinner are $20 apiece and are sold in advance at the MSVW office.