Paul O. Swartz

Paul O. Swartz, 103, of Fort Jennings, died at 1:50 a.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019, at his daughter’s residence.

He was born May 26, 1915, in Jackson Township, Van Wert County, the son of Orn B. and Ruby (Brown) Swartz, who both preceded him in death. On February 10, 1937, he married Francis O. Price, who died April 14, 1993.

Paul was a lifetime farmer. He was a member, elder, trustee, song leader, sang in the Ambassador Quartet, and served as secretary and trustee of the Ohio State Council Board, all at Zion Christian Union Church of Grover Hill. Paul served for eight years on the Middle Point Elevator Board of Directors and also served on the Hoaglin-Jackson School Board when it merged with Lincolnview Local Schools.

He is survived by two daughters, Wanda Sue (Jack) Krick of Winterhaven, Florida, and Brenda (Jimmy) Welch of Fort Jennings; nine grandchildren, Kent (Lori) Klinger, Penny Baucom, Steven (Jayme) Krick, Debra Krick, Stacia Burlingame, Devin (Shay) Sheets, Jennifer (Jody) Oliver, Ernest (Molly) Welch, and Thomas Welch; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ione Owens and Leone Pollock, both of Van Wert; and two sons-in-law, Robert Klinger of Middle Point and David Sheets of Van Wert.

Two daughters, June Klinger and Sharon Sheets; a brother, Ray Swartz; and two sisters, Mary Wertz and Ruth Wilkin, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Revs. Dan Newell and Jody Harr officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Monday, February 4, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Zion Christian Union Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.