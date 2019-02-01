Ohio A-G has tax scam avoidance tips

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost is urging Ohioans to watch out for scammers this tax season and to protect their personal information and refund dollars.

“Everybody loves a tax refund — especially bad guys, who want yours,” Attorney General Yost said. “They’re rubbing their hands with glee now that it’s tax season, and their favorite criminal tool is your personal information.”

The Attorney General’s Office has received more than 130 reports of tax-related scams in January. The office encourages citizens to follow these steps when filing their taxes:

File taxes as soon as possible: Tax identity theft generally occurs when someone steals personal information to file a tax return and fraudulently obtain someone else’s refund. The sooner people file, the less likely it is that someone can file on their behalf.

Consumers who suspect a scam or an unfair business practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800.282.0515.