Latta nominates to service academies

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has announced his nominations from Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District for consideration for acceptance into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies as part of the Class of 2023:

“I am honored to nominate the following students from northwest and west central Ohio for acceptance to our nation’s military service academies,” said Latta. “I applaud these young men and women for their passion to serve our country, and commend them for their commitment and effort to reach this point. As the application process moves forward, I wish them the best of luck.”

Students from Van Wert County on the list of nominees include the following:

Noah Carter of Van Wert High School, nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King’s Point, New York.

Chelsea Taylor of Crestview High School, nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy

Olivia Skelton of Crestview High School, nominated for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

A nomination does not guarantee acceptance to an Academy; that responsibility rests with their admissions office. Additional information regarding the academy nomination and application process may be obtained from Congressman Latta’s website here.