James Ross Zizelman

James Ross Zizelman, 94, of Rockford, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

He was born at home in Mercer County, the son of Frank and Bertha (Brush) Zizelman, who both preceded him in death. He married Rose Agler on February, 1944, and she preceded in death in November 1979. On August 4, 1980, he married the former Linda Parent, and she died October 10, 2018.

Surviving are three children, Brian (Joyce) Dicke of Rockford, Michele (Brent) Buschur of Beorne, Texas, and Angie (Todd) Thomas of Celina, along with 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Two siblings survive: Dan (Phyllis) Zizelman and Ruth I. Sites, both of Celina, as well as a daughter-in-law, Beverly Zizelman.

A son, Tom Zizelman, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Dave Souers officiating. Burial will follow in Friends Chapel Cemetery, Tama Road, Rockford.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 4, and an hour prior to services Tuesday, at the funeral home, where an Eagles memorial service will be conducted at 7:30 Monday evening. Military graveside honors will be rendered by Celina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

