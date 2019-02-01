Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school basketball games.
WBL
Van Wert 57 Elida 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 76 Defiance 54
Wapakoneta 81 Celina 54
Shawnee 75 Kenton 45
St. Marys Memorial 77 Bath 44
NWC
Crestview 67 Lincolnview 43
Columbus Grove 68 Jefferson 46
Ada 50 Spencerville 48
Allen East 52 Bluffton 51
GMC
Wayne Trace 44 Holgate 28
Tinora 41 Antwerp 35
Hicksville 35 Edgerton 33
Fairview 50 Ayersville 40
MAC
St. Henry 60 Parkway 44
Delphos St. John’s 54 New Bremen 51 (OT)
Marion Local 47 Fort Recovery 39
Versailles 66 Minster 34
Coldwater 69 New Knoxville 35
PCL
Kalida 57 Ottoville 32
Miller City 59 Fort Jennings 46
TRAC
Toledo St. John’s 59 Lima Sr. 47
