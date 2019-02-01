Friday night basketball scoreboard

St. Henry 60 Parkway 44 Delphos St. John’s 54 New Bremen 51 (OT) Marion Local 47 Fort Recovery 39 Versailles 66 Minster 34 Coldwater 69 New Knoxville 35

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school basketball games.

