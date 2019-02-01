Etzler wins weekly award

Crestview high school sophomore basketball player Kalen Etzler is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. “Kalen is an excellent student carrying a 3.7 GPA and his hard work in the classroom mirrors his effort on the basketball court,” Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer said. “Kalen is a people person with an outstanding personality and sense of humor.” Head coach Jeremy Best offered similar praise. “Kalen is high level student athlete and is an engaging kid who is naturally liked by all,” Best said. “He’s the kind of human being you want and need walking the hallways of your schoolhouse.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent