Crestview defeats Lincolnview 67-43

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Knights showed why they’re the No. 2 ranked team in Ohio on Friday.

Crestview sprinted to a 21-4 lead and went on to defeat Van Wert County and Northwest Conference rival Lincolnview 67-43 before a full house at Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

Kalen Etzler slams home two points against the Lancers. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“Our energy matched our purpose for the most part tonight and when those two things jive together, it makes a team do some things you want to do,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best explained. “I know we use the energy cliché thing periodically but it’s so important in the game of basketball because talent doesn’t always win out.”

The Knights (15-1, 4-1 NWC) quickly jumped out to an 5-2 first quarter lead, with Kalen Etzler accounting for all five points. From there, Crestview went on a 14-0 run over the next 5:30. Javin Etzler and Wade Sheets each scored five points in that span and Derick Dealey chipped in with a triple.

Lincolnview (9-7, 4-2 NWC) ended the run with an offensive rebound and basket by Creed Jessee, but Crestview’s Brant Richardson connected from the floor to give the Knights a 21-4 lead.

“I though our kids played hard and never gave up, and that’s a credit to them,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “The problem is they made shots early and we got down and when you go against a team with their ability it’s tough to come back from a 19 point deficit.”

Kalen Etzler opened the second quarter with a slam dunk and Drew Kline scored off a steal to increase the advantage to 25-4 before the Lancers went to work. Zane Miller and Alek Bowersock hit back-to-back treys, Ethan Kemler hit a pair of baskets and Miller scored again to pull within 27-14. However, Kalen Etzler hit another three pointer and the Knights went on to score the final four points of the half to lead 36-18.

Kalen Etzler scored eight of Crestview’s 19 third quarter points, including two treys and the Knights led 55-31 at the end of the period.

Both teams substituted freely in the fourth quarter and each team scored 12 in the period.

Kalen Etzler led all scorers with 21 points, Javin Etzler had 12 and Drew Kline finished with 10 and eight steals.

“Drew Kline set the table for us with an unbelievable floor game,” Best said. “I told Drew when his energy is at that level, everyone is right with him. Somehow we need to bottle that up and continue that.”

Zane Miller led Lincolnview with 15 points and Ethan Kemler finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

“He is a three year starter for us,” Hammons said of Kemler. “He has been through a lot of different situations and I thought he played hard for us tonight and did some good things.”

“I have a ton of respect for them,” Best said of the Lancers. “I thought they had a lot of things they could do that could really bother us.”

Both teams are back in action tonight – Crestview will host undefeated Hicksville, while Lincolnview is home to Delphos St. John’s.

Scoring summary

Crestview 21 15 19 12 – 67

Lincolnview 4 14 13 12 – 43

Crestview: Kalen Etzler 8-2-21; Wade Sheets 3-2-9; Javin Etzler 5-1-12; Drew Kline 5-0-10; Colton Lautzenheiser 1-0-2; Brant Richardson 3-0-6; Carson Kreischer 1-0-2; Derick Dealey 1-0-3; Brody Brecht 0-2-2

Lincolnview: Jorge Salina 0-2-2; Ethan Kemler 5-0-10; Alek Bowersock 3-0-7; Jake Bowersock 1-2-4; Creed Jessee 2-0-5; Zane Miller 5-2-15

JV: Crestview 52-48