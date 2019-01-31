Off Stage Productions sets play auditions

VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions will be holding auditions for The Savannah Sipping Society by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten on Monday, February 11, and Wednesday, February 13. Auditions will be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, from 7-8 p.m. both days. Enter at Door 7.

The best parking for tryouts is straight in on the north driveway (the driveway farthest from Van Wert).

Performance dates for the production are April 5-7 and 12-14 (also at Vantage). Directing this show will be Crystal Ringer, who will cast four females for the roles of Randa, Marlafaye, Dot, and Jinx. No prior acting experience is required to try out.

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one. Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch — all alone.

Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ole Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-catting’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex. Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.

Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

Scripts are available to check out prior to auditions, call or text 419.605.2634 if interested, or for additional information, or message Off Stage on its Facebook page.